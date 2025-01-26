TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Metro results

Metro Inc. is expected to release its first-quarter results on Tuesday and hold its annual meeting of shareholders. The company behind Metro grocery stores and Jean Coutu drugstores recently completed an almost $1-billion supply chain transformation and has said it plans to grow its store footprint in the coming year.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. The rate decision comes as the Canadian economy faces the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Canadian central bank cut its key interest rate five times last year to bring it to 3.25 per cent.

Railway earnings

Canada’s two biggest railways will report their financial results this week. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results after the close of markets on Wednesday, while Canadian National Railway Co. is scheduled to release its results after the close of markets on Thursday.

Rogers results

Rogers Communications Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results and its outlook for 2025 on Thursday before markets open. The company recently announced a three-year deal to be the official “presenting partner” of the Toronto International Film Festival through 2027. The partnership will see Rogers sponsor the annual festival, including the People’s Choice Award, and create a new original content series with TIFF’s in-house Studio 9 production team.

GDP report

Statistics Canada will offer a look at how the economy ended 2024 on Friday. The agency will release its results for gross domestic product by industry for November and its preliminary estimate for December. The figures will provide an early look at how the economy fared in the fourth quarter as a whole.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU, TSX:CP, TSX:CNR, TSX:RCI.B)