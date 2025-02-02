TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tariffs

Canadian businesses face a new reality this week with the impending tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States starting Tuesday. The Bank of Canada has warned that a long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt the economy in Canada.

Suncor results

Suncor Energy Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday followed by a conference all with investors on Thursday morning. The Calgary-based energy giant said in January it achieved record annual production of 827,000 barrels per day in 2024, a 10.9 per cent increase from 2023 and 17,000 barrels per day above its own forecast.

BCE earnings

BCE Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2025 before financial markets open on Thursday. The company announced an agreement last year to buy U.S. fibre internet provider Ziply Fiber for about $5 billion in cash in a bid to expand its fibre footprint to the United States.

Canada Goose results

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will report its third-quarter results before financial markets open on Thursday. Last week, the company announced Judit Bankus as senior vice-president of merchandising. Bankus has nearly 20 years of experience in international luxury fashion, most recently as chief merchandising officer at Stella McCartney.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for January on Friday. The unemployment rate in December was 6.7 per cent. The January jobs report will offer an early look at how the Canadian economy began 2025.

