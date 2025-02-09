TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trade and tariffs

Trade and tariffs are expected to continue dominating the headlines in Ottawa and on Bay Street this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Paris and Brussels this week where he will meet with EU counterparts and NATO to discuss ways to strengthen security and build on the success of the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Shopify earnings

E-commerce software company Shopify Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday before markets open. The company recently added a feature in its Shop app to help users buy locally in several countries.

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada will release Wednesday its summary of deliberations for its latest interest rate decision that saw it cut its key policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to three per cent. Governor Tiff Macklem told global central bankers on Thursday that the BoC faces an increasingly difficult job as the country faces potential U.S. tariffs, technological disruptions, extreme weather and global political upheaval.

Restaurant Brands earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs, will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday morning before the start of trading. Tim Hortons recently announced it will bring back hot beverage cups with rims that can be rolled up to reveal a prize when its annual Roll up to Win contest gets underway this year.

Air Canada results

Air Canada is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Friday before financial markets open. Investors will be watching to see if the airline was able to seize on holiday travel for big profits or whether pinched budgets and a higher cost of living — plus a weaker loonie — hurt demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:QSR, TSX:AC)