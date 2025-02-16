TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tariffs

Businesses and investors will be watching for the latest developments in Canada’s trade dispute with the U.S. and the possibility of crippling tariffs being imposed starting next month. Efforts by Canadian politicians to lobby U.S. President Donald Trump to back off on his threats, which would raise prices and hurt both Canada and the U.S., are expected to continue this week.

Real estate data

Two key data points for the Canadian housing market are expected this week. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is scheduled to release January housing starts figures on Monday. Meanwhile, the Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release home sales figures for January on Tuesday. Home sales in December were up 19.2 per cent compared with December 2023.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will releases its latest reading for inflation on Tuesday when it publishes its consumer price index for January. The annual inflation rate was 1.8 per cent in December, down from 1.9 per cent in November.

Earnings

The parade of financial results from Canadian companies continues this week. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report on Tuesday, followed by Gildan Activewear Inc. and Manulife Financial Corp. on Wednesday. Cameco Corp., Cascades Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Teck Resources Ltd. are set to report results on Thursday. Onex Corp. will report Friday.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem gives a speech Friday to the Mississauga Board of Trade and Oakville Chamber of Commerce. The central bank cut its key policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to three per cent last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.

