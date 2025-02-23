TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trade

The trade file will continue to be in the spotlight this week as U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk about tariffs shows no signs of letting up. Trump has pledged to impose wide-ranging tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada and other countries around the world, including those targeting steel and aluminum.

Spin Master results

Spin Master Corp. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results after the close of markets on Monday. The Canadian toymaker had one of the hottest toys this past holiday season with the Ms. Rachel Speak and Sing doll, modelled after U.S. preschool teacher-turned-YouTube star Rachel Griffin Accurso.

Bank earnings

Canada’s biggest banks will report their first-quarter results this week. Scotiabank and BMO Financial Group kick off the week when they report on Tuesday morning, while National Bank of Canada is set for Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank Group and CIBC are scheduled to report on Thursday.

Ontario election

It is election day for Ontario on Thursday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford called for the early vote, saying he needed a clear mandate to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump and his proposed tariffs. Ford has pitched himself as a key defender in Canada’s fight with the U.S., taking time during the campaign to travel to Washington.

Economic report

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the Canadian economy on Friday when it publishes its gross domestic product report for the fourth quarter of 2024. The agency’s preliminary estimate for December pointed to an increase of 0.2 per cent, suggesting an annualized growth rate of 1.8 per cent in the fourth quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY, TSX:BNS, TSX:BMO, TSX:NA, TSX:RY, TSX:TD, TSX:CM)