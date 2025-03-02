TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Mining conference

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada holds its convention in Toronto this week. Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is expected to give a speech on Monday and make a critical minerals announcement at the annual conference on Tuesday.

Trade

Tuesday is the day that U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose tariffs on goods headed to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico. Canadian politicians have been working to head off the move that is expected to see the U.S. introduce 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy products.

Linamar results

Auto parts maker Linamar Corp. is expected to report its results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts after the close of markets on Wednesday. The auto sector is expected to be hit hard by U.S. tariffs as parts criss-cross the border many times before the final assembly of a new car or truck.

Canadian Natural results

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is expected to release its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday morning. The company announced in January a plan to swap 10 per cent of its working interest in the Scotford Upgrader and Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facilities for Shell Canada Ltd.’s remaining 10 per cent working interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project mines.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will offer its latest snapshot of the job market when it releases its labour force survey for February. The Canadian economy added 76,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 6.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR, TSX:CNQ)