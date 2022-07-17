TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Stock markets

Stock markets have been on a wild ride in recent weeks with Canada’s main stock index falling to its lowest level in more than a year. Investors will be watching to see where markets go this week as second-quarter earnings results for U.S. companies roll in.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. to report housing starts figures for June on Monday. The annual pace of housing starts in May was eight per cent higher than the April number, boosted by a 13 per cent gain in the annual rate of urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multi-unit housing projects.

Inflation

The latest reading on inflation in expected Wednesday when Statistics Canada reports its consumer price index for June. The report for May showed the annual inflation rate rose to 7.7 per cent, its highest level since January 1983, and many economists expect the rate to be even higher for June.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada will report May retail sales figures on Friday. Canadian retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April, as gains at general merchandise stores helped lift the overall sales.

Rogers and the CRTC

The deadline for Rogers Communications Inc. to answer questions from the CRTC about the massive outage that crippled its network earlier this month is on Friday. The federal regulator is looking for a detailed explanation for the service outage, including why and how it occurred and what measures it is putting in place to prevent it from happening again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)