TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Resource earnings

Some of the biggest names in the Canadian resource sector are expected to report their second-quarter results this week. Kinross Gold Corp., Lundin Mining Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are expected to report on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. are scheduled to report Friday.

Shopify earnings

Shopify Inc. is scheduled to release its second-quarter results and host a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The company, which has seen its shares come off its highs of last year, presented a series of product improvements and partnerships aimed at expanding its merchants’ reach last month.

Rogers Communications

Executives from Rogers Communications Inc. will appear Monday at the House of Commons industry committee to answer questions about the massive network outage earlier this month that crippled the company’s wireless and internet services. The company will also report its second-quarter results on Wednesday morning and hold a conference call with financial analysts.

Canadian Pacific results

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will release its second-quarter results and hold an investor conference call on Thursday. In its first quarter, the company reported its revenue and profits dipped as a weak grain harvest, a harsh winter and a work stoppage took their toll.

Economic report

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product by industry figures for May on Friday. The agency’s preliminary estimate for the month showed a contraction for the month of 0.2 per cent with output down in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, manufacturing and construction sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:K, TSX:LUN, TSX:TECK.B, TSX:CPG, TSX:ENB, TSX:IMO)