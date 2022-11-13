TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Economic data

Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing report and wholesale trade figures for September on Tuesday. The figures will help fill in the details for how the economy fared at the end of third quarter.

Housing data

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release home sales figures for October on Tuesday. Home sales have been cooling this year as higher interest rates have increased the cost of mortgages. The numbers will be followed by the latest reading on housing starts from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. on Wednesday.

NFI Group results

NFI Group will release its third-quarter results on Tuesday followed by a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Wednesday morning. The bus maker cut its guidance last month amid ongoing supply disruptions.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for October on Wednesday. The country’s annual inflation rate in September dropped slightly to 6.9 per cent from 7.0 per cent in August.

Grocery results

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. will both release their latest quarterly results on Wednesday and hold conference calls with financial analysts. Loblaw will release its third-quarter results, while Metro is set to publish its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:MRU. TSX:NFI)