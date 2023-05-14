TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing data

There are a pair of key reports this week expected on Monday that will help economists gauge the health of the housing market in Canada. The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its April sales figures on Monday, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will also release its preliminary housing starts numbers for the month.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for April on Tuesday morning. The annual rate of inflation has been coming down in recent months, falling to 4.3 per cent in March after peaking last year at 8.1 per cent.

Financial system review

The Bank of Canada will release its annual financial system review on Thursday. The report is the central bank’s look at what it sees are the key vulnerabilities and risks to the financial system. The report comes after several large bank failures in the United States.

Canada Goose results

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results before markets open on Thursday. The company announced a new five-year growth plan in February that it says could nearly triple its annual revenue by 2028 as looks to attract more customers, add new products and expand into new markets.

Lightspeed results

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will report its latest financial results before financial markets open on Thursday. The results for the e-commerce company are expected to include its outlook for the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS, TSX:LSPD)