TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Victoria Day holiday

Canadian stock markets will be closed Monday for the Victoria Day holiday, however trading in the U.S. will be open, leaving Canadian markets to play catch up on Tuesday.

BlackBerry investor presentation

BlackBerry is set to hold an event focused on retail shareholders on Tuesday when Mattias Eriksson, president of BlackBerry IoT, and John Giamatteo, president of BlackBerry Cybersecurity, are expected to take questions. The company announced a review of strategic alternatives earlier this month that could see it break up its operations.

Big bank earnings

Canada’s big banks will begin reporting their second-quarter results on Wednesday when Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal report their earnings. CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada are scheduled to report its results on Thursday.

CPP results

CPP Investments, the country’s largest pension fund manager, is scheduled to release its latest results and annual report on Wednesday morning. The fund invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan that aren’t currently needed to pay benefits.

Metro CEO speech

Metro chief executive Eric La Flèche will give a speech to the Canadian Club of Montreal on Thursday. The head of the grocery and drugstore retailer is expected to talk about its acquisition of the Jean Coutu Group in 2018 and his vision for the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU, TSX:BB, TSX:BNS, TSX:BMO, TSX:CM, TSX:TD, TSX:RY)