TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Auto talks

The contracts between Unifor and the three big U.S. automakers are set to expire on Monday at 11:59 p.m. The union is negotiating with Ford Motor Co. in hopes of reaching an agreement that can be used as a blueprint for workers at General Motors and Stellantis.

Energy conference

The World Petroleum Congress holds its conference in Calgary starting on Sunday. The gathering brings together leaders in the oil and gas industry from around the world. Oil prices topped US$90 a barrel last week for the first time since November last year.

House returns

Federal politicians head back to Ottawa as the House of Commons resumes sitting on Monday. The return comes as the federal government demands the country’s major grocers come up with a plan to help stabilize prices as Canadians continue to struggle with inflation.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation on Tuesday when it publishes its consumer price index for August. Inflation has come off the highs of last year, but the annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July compared with 2.8 per cent in June.

Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki will give a speech in Regina on Tuesday on how household differences have affected monetary policy since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank will also release its summary of monetary policy deliberations by the governing council for its recent interest rate decision on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.