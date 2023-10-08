TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Markets holiday

Canadian stock markets are closed Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading on U.S. stock markets will be open Monday, leaving the Canadian market to play catch up to any news during the day off on Tuesday.

Auto talks deadline

Unifor has set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday night for its contract talks with General Motors. Negotiations between the union and the U.S. automaker have been going on since workers at Ford Motor Co. of Canada voted to approve a new contract last month that the union wants to use as a pattern agreement.

MTY results

MTY Food Group Inc. will report its third-quarter results on Wednesday before financial markets open. MTY is a franchisor and operator of restaurants under numerous different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally.

Alberta appeal

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada is slated to deliver its judgement on Alberta’s appeal of the environmental impact assessment act, or Bill C-69. Critics of the bill, particularly in energy-producing provinces, say it violates provincial jurisdiction by making it harder to build new energy projects.

Champagne event

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will speak at the Toronto Global Forum event on Wednesday afternoon. The conference this year is focused on fostering economic resilience at a time of great uncertainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MTY)