TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Suncor

Suncor Energy CEO Rich Kruger is slated to appear before the Natural Resources parliamentary committee Monday. The committee has asked Kruger to explain remarks he made to investors in August, when he said Suncor has had a “disproportionate emphasis” on the energy transition and that the way for the company to win is to refocus on its key oilsands assets.

Outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The report comes ahead of the central bank’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report set for Oct. 25 when it will update its economic forecasts.

Inflation numbers

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation when it publishes its consumer price index for September on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate climbed to four per cent in August, marking the second consecutive month the rate rose.

BlackBerry update

BlackBerry Ltd. will hold an investor briefing on Tuesday. The company announced earlier this month plans to split its cybersecurity and internet of things business units into two independently operated entities.

Other economic data

Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing as well as wholesale trade numbers for August on Monday. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its September housing starts numbers on Tuesday. Later in the week, retail trade figures for August are slated to be released on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB, TSX:SU)