TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Banking conference

RBC Capital Markets holds its Canadian bank CEO conference on Tuesday. The meeting will hear from top executives at Canada’s big banks which have been preparing for potentially tougher economic times ahead.

Trade numbers

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade figures for November on Tuesday. Canada’s merchandise trade surplus grew to $3 billion in October as imports fell and exports edged higher. The result compared with a revised surplus of $1.1 billion in September.

Aritzia results

Aritzia Inc. releases its third-quarter results after markets close and holds a conference call with investors on Wednesday. The clothing retailer posted an almost $6 million net loss in its second quarter compared with a profit of $46 million in the same quarter a year earlier as it said it faced a more difficult consumer environment.

Economic outlook

The Economic Club of Canada hosts its annual economic outlook breakfast with chief economists from TD Bank, Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC, National Bank and RBC on Thursday. The economists generally expect tougher times ahead, but are also looking for the Bank of Canada to start cutting interest rates as its worries about inflation ease.

Corus results

Corus Entertainment Inc. will release its first-quarter results on Friday. The company asked the CRTC last year to ease some Canadian content spending requirements to give it some flexibility as it faces a decline in advertising revenue. Corus has been working to cut costs including a decision to stop production on “ET Canada.”

