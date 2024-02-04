TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Smith in Ottawa

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will give a speech at an Economic Club of Canada event in Ottawa on Monday. Smith has been at odds with the federal government and its climate-change policies and transition plan for a net-zero emissions economy.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech on the effectiveness and limitations of monetary policy at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday. The central bank will also release Wednesday its summary of deliberations for its most recent interest rate decision.

BCE results

BCE Inc. will report its fourth-quarter results before markets open and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday. The company announced last month a partnership with retailer Best Buy Canada that will see it rebrand its 165 The Source stores as Best Buy Express.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of the job market on Friday when it releases its labour force survey for January. Job growth stalled at the end of 2023 when the Canadian economy added just 100 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent to finish the year.

Enbridge results

Enbridge Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results before markets open on Friday and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts. The company recently said it was cutting 650 jobs due to what it called “increasingly challenging business conditions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB, TSX:BCE)