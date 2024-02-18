TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release Tuesday its latest reading for inflation when it is expected to publish its consumer price index for January. The consumer price index rose 3.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1 per cent increase in November.

Gildan

Gildan Activewear Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings before markets open on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. Gildan has been embroiled in a fight with shareholders who are seeking the return of founder Glenn Chamandy as the company’s chief executive.

Suncor

Suncor Energy Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday evening followed by a conference call with investment analysts on Thursday morning. The state of Colorado fined the company earlier this month US$10.5 million for air pollution violations between July 2019 and June 2021.

Loblaw

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call to discuss the report on Thursday morning. The earnings come as the grocery industry faces scrutiny about the cost of food.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call with investors on Thursday morning. The company said last month that its copper production for 2023 fell short of its guidance for the year, while its zinc production also came in slightly below its expectations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL, TSX:SU, TSX:L, TSX:TECK.B)