Flames prospect Zayne Parekh looking to keep Canadian world junior dream alive

OTTAWA — Zayne Parekh lived a strange week earlier this month.

The Calgary Flames prospect was crushed after being left off Canada’s list of selection camp hopefuls for the upcoming world junior hockey championship.

A chance to pull on the red Maple Leaf was a dream. At age 18, there would still be next year. Not seeing his name alongside the rest of the country’s marquee under-20 talent still stung.

Some five days later, however, the defenceman from Nobleton, Ont., selected ninth overall at June’s NHL draft, was making travel plans for the nation’s capital — handed an unexpected lifeline that kept his tournament quest alive.

“A lot of motivation came from finding out that I wasn’t on the team,” said Parekh, who replaced the injured Harrison Brunicke last Friday. “A bit devastated because every kid wants to represent their country on the highest stage.

“Glad I got a second opportunity.”

Oshawa Generals winger Beckett Sennecke, meanwhile, waited until Monday for his tap on the shoulder with Easton Cowan being held out of action this week as a precaution. The No. 3 pick in 2024 wants to do everything he can to ensure it doesn’t get slammed shut a second time.

“It’s tough to not see your (name) on there,” said 18-year-old, who like Parekh has another year of world junior eligibility. “Getting the call a couple days later was extremely exciting.

“I have certain qualities that they like. I’m trying to display those.”

Parekh and Sennecke were last to enter the building. That doesn’t mean they’ll be the first two out.

“You’ve got to cut the number off at some point,” said Hockey Canada’s Peter Anholt, who heads the organization’s under-20 program. “They’re here now to show us what they can do and see if they can cut out a niche.”

Parehk and Sennecke took part in Thursday’s exhibition game against a team of university all-stars at TD Place that saw Canada register a 5-2 victory. Sennecke picked up two assists.

The Canadians face the U Sports squad again Friday before the national program’s brain trust trims its roster.

Parekh had an admittedly slow start to his Ontario Hockey League campaign with the Saginaw Spirit after winning last season’s Memorial Cup, going through the draft process and taking part in Calgary’s training camp.

“They know I’m capable of playing with the puck,” the six-foot, 180-pound defender with 34 points across 25 games said of Canada’s management group.

“You’ve got to step on the ice with a purpose and compete as hard as you can. I’m going to try and leave a good impression on all the staff.”

Sennecke is in a similar boat.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound forward needs to show he can play a 200-foot game to have a chance of sticking with Canada — a powerhouse aiming to rebound off a disastrous fifth-place finish 12 months ago in Sweden — for the annual showcase set to open Dec. 26 in Ottawa.

“Size, speed, direct game, a heavy game,” Sennecke said of his attributes. “Going to continue to do what I do.”

The Toronto native has 44 points in 26 contests with Oshawa, including six goals and eight assists in three appearances after initially being told he hadn’t been invited to try out at TD Place.

“Hockey gods kind of rewarding me,” he said with a smile. “A couple good games where everything went in.”

After bitter disappointment followed by excitement, both Parekh and Sennecke still cling to a world junior dream.

“You watch it every Christmas,” Sennecke said. “The staple of a Canadian hockey family.”

“It definitely got taken away from me,” Parekh added. “But I’m grateful to be here … I have a pretty good feeling.”

NHL PEDIGREE

Canada doesn’t expect any of its three eligible NHLers — Chicago’s Connor Bedard, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini or Buffalo’s Zach Benson — to be made available for the tournament, but there will still pro experience in the fold.

Oshawa centre Calum Ritchie played seven games with Colorado in the fall, while Guelph Storm counterpart Jett Luchanko suited up four times with Philadelphia.

Carolina prospect Bradly Nadeau has already been confirmed on Canada’s final roster — he will join up following selection camp — after playing once in the NHL last season before suiting up for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves in 2024-25.

SECOND CHANCE

Tanner Molendyk made Canada’s roster last year only to break his wrist in pre-tournament play.

The Nashville Predators defence prospect is back with unfinished business.

“I flew home Christmas Eve and then watched Boxing Day,” said Molendyk, who figures to have a big role this time around. “It was tough, didn’t get the results they wanted. Hopefully this year we can change that around and flip the script.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.