Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase

January 22, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on January 22, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase

TORONTO — Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed change to the farm-level price of chicken the group says would raise consumer prices by 10 per cent.  

The B.C. Chicken Marketing Board is proposing a new pricing formula to determine the live price of chicken in the province, which is currently awaiting approval.

Restaurants Canada is one of several food industry associations sounding the alarm about the marketing board’s proposal, which it says in a press release would be “untenable” for restaurants and for consumers. 

Estimates for what the formula change would amount to vary, but Restaurants Canada claims chicken prices would go up by an average of 10 per cent for consumers. 

Restaurants Canada, as well as the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors and the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, wrote to the tribunal considering the change in December, urging it not to accept the proposal. 

The situation illustrates the pressure that all levels of the food industry are under to keep prices stable for consumers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Food industry leaders launch alliance to champion net zero in agri-food sector
Ontario News

Food industry leaders launch alliance to champion net zero in agri-food sector

TORONTO — A group of leaders in the agriculture and food industries is launching a national alliance…

Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
Ontario News

Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback

TORONTO — The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize…

Independent grocers call for milk price pause amid pressure to keep food costs down
Ontario News

Independent grocers call for milk price pause amid pressure to keep food costs down

TORONTO — The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers is calling on the Crown corporation that manages…