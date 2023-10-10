Food industry leaders launch alliance to champion net zero in agri-food sector

TORONTO — A group of leaders in the agriculture and food industries is launching a national alliance to work toward achieving net zero in Canada’s agri-food sector by 2050.

The Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-food includes companies such as RBC, Loblaw and Maple Leaf Foods, as well as organizations like the University of Guelph’s Arrell Food Institute.

In a press release, the alliance says if the agri-food sector continues along its current trajectory, its emissions could reach 196 million tonnes by 2050, representing 19 per cent of Canada’s total emissions. 

The alliance’s first two initiatives are focused on advancing climate-smart agriculture and growing a national network to produce biogas. 

David Hughes, CEO of non-profit The Natural Step Canada, says in the press release that Canada is primed to become a ‘global beacon of sustainable agriculture.’ 

The alliance says it’s aiming to advance technology, policy, infrastructure and funding needed to help the agri-food sector work toward net zero. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

