August 7, 2024 at 14 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
Ford ‘happy as punch’ about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is “happy as punch” that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris’ running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

His comments come just two months after the two met in Ford’s office at the Ontario legislature.

The two discussed how to strengthen the economic ties between Ontario and Minnesota, including the agriculture and energy sectors, and Ford says there is a lot of common ground.

Ford says he and Walz – who has coached high school football – also tossed a football around in his office and he gave Walz a Canadian Football League football.

Photos from the meeting on Ford’s social media also show he gave the governor a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and Walz gave him a Minnesota licence plate that says, “Ford.”

Ontario and Minnesota do $7.6 billion in two-way trade.

