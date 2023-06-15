Ford says no to Markham, Ont., mayor’s call for York Region consolidation

June 15, 2023 at 14 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ford says no to Markham, Ont., mayor’s call for York Region consolidation

WHITBY, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has roundly rebuffed calls from the mayor of Markham, Ont., to consolidate the 10 municipal governments of York Region into one city.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti has argued that the move would bring significant savings and streamline governance.

Scarpitti notes that the province recently passed a law to break up the upper tier municipality of Peel Region, so he says there is no rationale to maintain the status quo in York Region.

But when asked about it today after an unrelated announcement, Ford said definitively that he would not be consolidating York Region.

Ford says Scarpitti is the only one of the York Region mayors who wants that to happen.

The province is appointing facilitators to assess several regional governments, including York Region, and look at the best mix of roles between upper-tier and lower-tier municipalities with an eye to expanding “strong mayor” powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ottawa commits $25M to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program
Ontario News

Ottawa commits $25M to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program

KINGSTON, Ont. — The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada's first-ever…

Inflation, interest rates weighing on Canadians’ retirement plans: survey
Ontario News

Inflation, interest rates weighing on Canadians’ retirement plans: survey

TORONTO — Canadians are struggling to save for retirement, with many planning to push back the next…