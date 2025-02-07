Ford urges Ottawa to move faster to satisfy U.S. border security demands

OTTAWA — Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is criticizing the federal government over the time it’s taking to appoint what he calls a border czar.

Ford said Friday the Trump administration has made it clear that security along the Canada-U.S. border must be tightened, and the Ontario party leader wants Canada to move more quickly.

Speaking on the provincial campaign trail today in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, Ford said he’s sick and tired of politicians talking but not acting.

“The federal government says we’re going to get a border czar. That’s what the Trump administration wants,” Ford said. “What takes four days to figure this out? Announce a border czar.”

Early this week, the government said it would name a “fentanyl czar” to engage with the U.S. and improve efforts to counter the manufacture and trafficking of the deadly drug.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose steep tariffs on Canada, citing the southbound flow of migrants and drugs, including fentanyl.

Trump then agreed to a month-long pause on the tariffs while the U.S. assesses whether Canada’s recent actions satisfy his demands.

U.S. border patrol statistics show that less than one per cent of fentanyl seized is found at the northern border.

The federal government announced a $1.3-billion plan in December to bolster security and surveillance at the Canada-U.S. border.

It announced additional plans this week to appoint a fentanyl czar and to list drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

— With a file from Allison Jones in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.