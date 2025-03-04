Ford urging Buy Ontario approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is adding Buy Ontario legislation to the list of measures he is considering in the face of expected tariffs from the United States.

Speaking at a mining conference in Toronto just days after winning a third majority government, Ford said he is prepared to follow through on previously announced retaliatory steps if tariffs take effect, but is also considering ways to boost domestic procurement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, though he has moved the deadline a few times already.

The impending tariffs and Trump’s talk of annexing Canada has inspired a wave of patriotism and Ford said he loves seeing people in stores look at labels to see if a product is made in Canada before buying it.

“I’m asking politely until I implement it – every retail store, when you go look at the shelf…we need to see a Canadian flag on that price,” Ford said Monday.

“So please, please work with us, or we’re going to legislate it. And start onshoring goods from – you’re bringing (goods) around the world – there’s nothing we can’t build here in Ontario, absolutely nothing.”

Ford also noted that aside from his proposal to prioritize Ontario products in the $30 billion worth of procurement the government does each year, municipalities source their own goods.

“I know all 444 municipalities are on board, but we’re going to make sure we legislate it, that you’re buying Ontario first, Canada second,” Ford said.

“I get it. There’s some products you just aren’t able to get. I get it, but I’ll tell you one thing, we start shifting it, (Americans) are going to feel the pain.”

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” later in the day, Ford also said he would stockpile nickel.

“We’ll respond strongly, and we don’t want to,” he said. “On the critical minerals, I will stop shipments going into the U.S. for nickel. It will shut down manufacturing.”

Earlier Monday, Ford reiterated that he is prepared to follow through with previously announced measures to respond to tariffs, including removing American alcohol from Liquor Control Board of Ontario shelves and ripping up a $100-million deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Starlink internet in remote areas.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce also said Ontario is looking at a surcharge on every megawatt of energy the Americans buy from the province, though he did not indicate a specific amount.

Ford also repeated a threat to cut off the electricity Ontario supplies to several states.

“We’re going to use every tool in our toolbox,” he said.

“If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything, including cut off their energy with a smile on my face.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.