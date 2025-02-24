Ford vague on paying for campaign promises a day before PCs set to release platform

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford offered little clarity Sunday on how he would pay for billions of dollars in promises if re-elected, as looming tariffs from the U.S. continue to keep economic stability at the forefront of the election campaign.

Ford was pressed on how he would cover proposals such as building a tunnel under Highway 401 at a campaign stop in Sault Ste. Marie a day before his party is set to release its platform for Thursday’s vote.

“I believe in growing revenue,” Ford said during an event at the Algoma Steel plant, suggesting this was previously achieved by growing the tax base but offering no specific measures.

Ford has pitched himself as the best option to protect Ontario’s economy, and triggered the snap election arguing that he needs a stronger mandate to navigate the next four years of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

The other leaders have called the election unnecessary, saying they would have backed stimulus measures proposed by the majority Progressive Conservatives in response to possible U.S. tariffs.

When asked Sunday when he would lay out his plan to deal with the tariffs, Ford said: “Well, you don’t have a plan without seeing what they’re going to come at us (with.)”

“We have a strong plan to reinvest into the people, into jobs,” he said.

Ford previously announced that if re-elected, he would spend $10 billion on support for employers through a six-month deferral of provincially administered taxes on Ontario businesses and $3 billion toward payroll tax and premium relief.

Another $600 million would go toward a fund aimed at attracting investment, as well as $300 million to expand an Ontario manufacturing tax credit.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie have also presented their vision to take on the levies.

New Democrats have promised to bring in a federal-provincial income support program in response to tariffs, and direct agencies to procure locally and create new supply chains for trade-exposed industries.

The Liberals have said they will establish a “fight tariff fund” that would give Ontario businesses a lower interest rate, and offer a $150,000 bonus to Canadian doctors and nurses working in the U.S. if they return here to work.

Ford has called northern Ontario the “frontline” against the tariffs, in part because of the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region northeast of Thunder Bay.

His announcements over the weekend have centred on fast-tracking projects in the region, including the creation of a new, $500-million fund meant to speed up development of processing projects and attract private capital investment. The money would be available over three years, a spokesperson said.

Ford’s northern tour has also seen him face questions regarding his candidates’ lack of participation in local debates in Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

“I encourage all our candidates … you don’t have to go to these debates. Some do, some don’t,” he said Sunday, adding he would rather have them “knocking on doors, talking to the people directly.”

The Canadian Press has requested interviews with PC candidates in several key ridings, which were not granted.

Ford’s opponents have also accused him of going into hiding after he didn’t take questions on the campaign trial for more than a week.

The PCs are the last major party to release a platform.

The Liberals and the NDP released their full platforms Friday with less than a week to go until election day, while the Greens presented their plan on Feb. 12.

Stiles and Crombie were both set to spend time in Ottawa on Sunday, with Stiles also making campaign stops in Peterborough and Bowmanville, and Crombie beginning her day in Kingston.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was expected to canvass in Elora with a local candidate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.