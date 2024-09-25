Foreign interference inquiry to hear from data-crunching academic researchers

September 25, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference plans to hear today from academics who study the flow of information in an era of growing distrust and polarization.

The Media Ecosystem Observatory, a collaboration between McGill University and the University of Toronto, combines large-scale online data analysis with survey research.

The federal inquiry’s latest public hearings are focusing on the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

The hearings, which are set to continue through Oct. 16, are examining the practices of various institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to help develop recommendations.

The inquiry’s final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

