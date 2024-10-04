Foreign interference inquiry to hear from Global Affairs Canada officials today

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference plans to hear from senior Global Affairs Canada officials today.

A slate of department representatives will testify as the commission of inquiry looks at ways of detecting and countering foreign meddling.

Early next week the inquiry expects to hear from officials of the Privy Council Office, Canadian Heritage and Public Safety Canada.

The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, are focusing on the practices of key agencies as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will hold a week of policy consultations, including roundtable discussions featuring experts, to help develop recommendations.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.