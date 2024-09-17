Foreign interference inquiry to hear from MPs, elections commissioner’s office

September 17, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Foreign interference inquiry to hear from MPs, elections commissioner’s office

OTTAWA — Liberal John McKay and Conservative Garnett Genuis are slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

Both members of Parliament serve with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group that brings together representatives of various countries to demand accountability from Beijing.

The federal inquiry, led by commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, is also scheduled to hear from representatives of the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which carries out investigations.

The latest round of public hearings is focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, will be relatively broad in scope, examining democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will hold a week of policy consultations to help Hogue develop recommendations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Instagram launches teen accounts with private settings, limited capabilities
Ontario News

Instagram launches teen accounts with private settings, limited capabilities

TORONTO — Canadian teens signing up for Instagram will now be among the first in the world to be automatically…