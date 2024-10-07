Foreign interference inquiry to hear from Privy Council Office officials

October 7, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from security officials working in the office that supports the prime minister.

Various employees of the Privy Council Office that work on security and intelligence matters are scheduled to appear.

Representatives of the Canadian Heritage Department are also expected to testify today.

Later in the week, the inquiry plans to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and former public safety minister Marco Mendicino.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

