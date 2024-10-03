Foreign interference inquiry to hear from RCMP commissioner today

October 3, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Foreign interference inquiry to hear from RCMP commissioner today

OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

It marks the second round of testimony at the inquiry for Duheme, who will be accompanied by other senior members of the national police force.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, are relatively broad in scope, examining key agencies as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will then hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to help develop recommendations.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Feds eyeing new ways to publicly flag possible foreign interference during elections
Ontario News

Feds eyeing new ways to publicly flag possible foreign interference during elections

OTTAWA — The federal government is mulling new ways to inform the public about possible foreign interference…

Canada has become ‘playground’ for foreign interference, Tory MP Chong tells inquiry
Ontario News

Canada has become ‘playground’ for foreign interference, Tory MP Chong tells inquiry

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP who was targeted by Beijing told a federal inquiry Wednesday that Canada…

PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry
Ontario News

PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his inner circle are slated to return to a federal…