Foreign interference inquiry turns sights to media-related issues

October 1, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Foreign interference inquiry turns sights to media-related issues

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference turns its attention to media issues today.

A senior official from the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, is slated to testify.

The inquiry is also expected to hear from a panel of media representatives from various cultural communities.

On Wednesday, members of diaspora communities are scheduled to appear.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on detecting and countering foreign meddling.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bloc Québécois to push Liberals on pension pact with opposition day motion
Ontario News

Bloc Québécois to push Liberals on pension pact with opposition day motion

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois will try to put the squeeze on the Liberals today by calling for a debate…