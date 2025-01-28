Foreign interference probe urges party leaders to get top-secret security clearances

OTTAWA — The public inquiry into foreign interference is calling on the leaders of all political parties to get top-secret security clearances.

In her final report, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue says party leaders should be encouraged and given the chance to get their security clearances as soon as possible after being named leader.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the only party leader who has not opted to get top-secret clearance in order to get briefings from security and intelligence agencies like CSIS.

The report recommends that all parties in the House of Commons ensure that at least two of their members always have top-secret clearance.

The final report refers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifying during the public hearing phase that he had information about past and current Conservative members who were vulnerable to foreign meddling.

Trudeau has directed CSIS to try to brief Poilievre so that he has the information he needs to protect his party from foreign interference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.