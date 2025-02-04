Forge looks for positive result in CONCACAF Champions Cup opener against Monterrey

Forge FC has lost some key roster pieces since losing to Cavalry FC in last year’s Canadian Premier League championship game.

But in true Forge form, the club seems to have filled the holes.

“It’s an interesting time of the year for us,” said Forge coach and technical director Bobby Smyrniotis. “The CPL season doesn’t start until April. We’re playing these very competitive (CONCACAF Champions Cup) matches … so you have to strike the right balance of having the team prepared for right now, but also giving yourself some roster flexibility as you go into the next couple of months.

“We’re in a good spot. We’ve brought in some quality players — some familiar faces, some new faces.”

The Hamilton side gets its first test of 2025 on Wednesday when it hosts Mexico’s CF Monterrey in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round matchup.

Smyrniotis is hoping to welcome the Mexicans to Hamilton Stadium, formerly Tim Hortons Field, with some chilly weather.

“The colder the better,” said Smyrniotis.

The forecast calls for periods of freezing rain or snow and a low of -5 C on Wednesday in Hamilton.

“If it says -5 and you can give me -15, I’ll take it,” Smyrniotis said cheerfully. “It’s one of the days I don’t mind it being as cold as possible.”

The return leg is slated for Feb. 11 at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey where, in contrast, Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 28 C during the day and low of 16 C at night.

Forge has said goodbye to influential midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour, Haiti international defender Garven Metusala and striker Terran Campbell, the CPL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, among others.

To bolster the attack, which also lost Kwasi Poku in August in a CPL-record sale to Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, Forge has brought Mo Babouli back into the fold and added former York forward Brian Wright.

Forge scored just three goals in its final six games last year, including the 2-1 loss to Cavalry in the Nov. 9 championship game.

“One thing we wanted to do was to add some more goals in our attacking front three,” Smyrniotis said. “Kwasi Poku was a revelation for us last year and did a great job.

“But once we lost him, the goals just kind of dried up in the front and a lot of it was coming from the midfield and different parts of the pitch. (Now) I think we have proven goal-scorers in the CPL and guys who can flourish a little bit more in our style of play.”

Wright ranked fourth in the league with nine goals last season for York and was voted the Players’ Player of the Year. Babouli tied for ninth with seven goals, also for York.

Smyrniotis is looking to newcomer Daniel Nimick to help fill the void left by Metusala.

Nimick made 54 appearances for the Halifax Wanderers in all competitions the last two seasons with 15 goals and six assists. In 2023, he was a nominee for both the CPL Defender of the Year Award and the league’s Players’ Player of the Year Award.

“He’s got great leadership qualities, a good head on his shoulders,” said Smyrniotis. “He can play the football that we want to play. so we look forward to him stepping up in that role,”

Veteran Swede Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, named CPL Defender of the Year in 2022, can also play the defensive midfielder role held by Hojabrpour. Young Khadim Kane, who turns 20 in May, is another option.

Monterrey finished fifth in the Liga MX Apertura and sits 10th in the early days of the Clausura at 1-3-1. It has won the CONCACAF competition five times, most recently in 2021.

“What you expect from Monterrey is a team who takes this tournament very seriously,” said Smyrniotis.

Forge’s goal is simple this time around.

“A positive result at home is the biggest thing for us this year … Giving ourselves the best opportunity to play another two games in this competition,” Smyrniotis added.

He has options in goal with Jassem Koleilat and Chris Kalongo. Koleilat played 19 CPL games last season compared to 14 for Kalongo.

“Both have been excellent in pre-season … Both guys we trust in all situations,” Smyrniotis said.

Forge, which opened camp Jan. 4, spent two weeks in Cancun, Mexico, where it played four friendlies as part of its preparations for cup play.

The Hamilton side qualified for the Champions Cup by finishing atop the 2024 CPL regular-season standings at 15-8-5. It mark Forge’s third appearance in the competition — and seventh in a continental tournament including the now-defunct CONCACAF League.

Forge lost 5-2 on aggregate to Chivas Guadalajara in last year’s Champions Cup and 4-1 to Cruz Azul in its tournament debut in 2022.

Forge made to the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF League, losing to Honduras’ Motagua on away goals.

Cavalry hosts Mexico’s Pumas UNAM on Thursday in Langford, B.C.

The Forge-Monterrey winner will face either the Vancouver Whitecaps or Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa in the round of 16. The Cavalry-Pumas winner moves on to play Costa Rica’s Alajuelense.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025