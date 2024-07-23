Former Argonauts linebacker, broadcaster Peter Martin dead at 83

TORONTO — Peter Martin, a former Toronto Argonauts linebacker who later became a Hall of Fame broadcaster, has died. He was 83.

The Argonauts announced the news Monday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. Argos communications manager and play-by-play voice Mike Hogan said on the team’s website that Martin had been battling cancer.

“The Argos are saddened by the passing of Peter Martin,” the Argos wrote. “From his fierce days on the field to his legendary voice in the broadcast booth, his passion for the Double Blue never wavered. A true icon and forever part of our Argonauts family.

“Our deepest condolences to his family.”

Born and raised in Toronto, Martin played 104 games for the Argos from 1965 to 1972 after graduating from Western University.

He recorded seven interceptions in the CFL, recovered seven fumbles and helped the Argos reach the 1971 Grey Cup, won 14-11 by the Calgary Stampeders.

After his playing career, Martin became a legendary colour commentator on Argos radio broadcasts.

Except for a few seasons, he provided analysis on four different stations with seven play-by-play partners from 1977 to 2010, including renowned broadcaster Dave Hodge.

“If you were critical of the Argos radio career of Pete Martin, blame me. But you’d be the first,” Hodge wrote. “Hiring Pete was one of the best decisions of my life, especially as it brought one of my best friends. His death hits me very hard.”

In 2000, Martin earned induction into the Football Reporters of Canada section of the Canadian Hall of Fame.

Martin was also a longtime president of the Argo Alumni Association and spent two years as the team’s in-house public address announcer.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie called Martin “the definition of true blue.”

“Many think of their playing careers as the most important chapters in their lives, but Pete wrote the book on lifelong devotion to the Toronto Argonauts,” Ambrosie said in a statement. “He flawlessly transitioned his passion on the field to the broadcast booth, the alumni movement, and any place where he could support the Argos and the CFL.

“A teammate to many, and a friend to all, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

Outside the CFL, he co-founded the Mississauga, Ont., minor football league in 1971 and coached high school football at Port Credit Secondary School for 33 years. He was inducted into the Mississauga Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.

“Player, broadcaster, and alumni association president, Pete was recently recognized as an all-time Argo builder,” wrote Hogan.

“He dedicated his life to the sport and his family. Sending love to Wendy, their four children, and their kids, all of whom he loved greatly. Today we’re not Double Blue, we’re just blue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.