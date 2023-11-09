Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz wins National Business Book Award

TORONTO — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has won the National Business Book Award this year.

Poloz was nominated for a book called “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future.’

The book talks about how the Bank of Canada works and why it does what it does.

He takes home a $30,000 prize with the award.

Poloz served as governor of the Canadian central bank from 2013 to 2020.

The other finalists for the award were a memoir by Wes Hall, who is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative, and a compilation of first-person essays on leadership during the pandemic that was edited by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Willis and Greenhill Canada investment banker Steve Mayer.

