Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz wins National Business Book Award

November 8, 2023 at 19 h 30 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz wins National Business Book Award

TORONTO — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has won the National Business Book Award this year.

Poloz was nominated for a book called “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future.’

The book talks about how the Bank of Canada works and why it does what it does. 

He takes home a $30,000 prize with the award.

Poloz served as governor of the Canadian central bank from 2013 to 2020.

The other finalists for the award were a memoir by Wes Hall, who is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative, and a compilation of first-person essays on leadership during the pandemic that was edited by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Willis and Greenhill Canada investment banker Steve Mayer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Business Book Award finalists include top Bay Street names, ex-BoC governor
Ontario News

National Business Book Award finalists include top Bay Street names, ex-BoC governor

TORONTO — The former governor of the Bank of Canada and several top Bay Street names are among the…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Telecom conference The…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Air Canada results Air…