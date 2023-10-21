Former Canada captain Jamie Cudmore put in charge of Toronto Arrows academy

TORONTO — Former Canada captain Jamie Cudmore has been put in charge of the Toronto Arrows academy in the role of director and head coach.

Cory Hector, who previously ran the academy, is moving to a full-time coaching role with the Arrows senior side ahead of the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

Cudmore, a native of Squamish, B.C., represented Canada at four World Cups from 2003 to 2015 and played overseas in France, Wales and New Zealand. He retired as a player in 2017.

While playing at ASM Clermont-Auvergne in France, Cudmore started coaching with the club’s youth academy. He served as a playing assistant coach and then forwards coach with Oyonnax, another French side, before becoming director of rugby position at Provence.

He was an assistant coach with Canada at the 2016 Americas Rugby Championship.

Returning to Canada in 2019, Cudmore helped relaunch Rugby Canada’s Pacific Pride academy side before spending a year as a provincial coach in Newfoundland and Labrador. Most recently he spent six months in New Zealand coaching the forwards at Mount Marlins and the Bay of Plenty Toa.

“Jamie was the standout candidate for this role during a thorough recruitment process and we’re pleased to welcome another proud Canadian into our club,” Arrows vice-president and GM Tim Matthews said in a statement. “Having known Jamie for more than 20 years, the passion he has for Canadian rugby is unmatched. We’re excited to bring in someone with his extensive experience and zeal for developing Canadian talent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023