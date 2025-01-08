Former CIBC chairman and chief executive John Hunkin dies

January 8, 2025 at 16 h 12 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Former CIBC chairman and chief executive John Hunkin has died.

During his time in the top job, CIBC acquired Merrill Lynch’s Canadian brokerage business, strengthening bank’s position in wealth management.

Hunkin led the bank from 1999 to 2005, when he retired after 36 years with the company.

Hunkin was awarded the Order of Canada in November 2019.

CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig called Hunkin an inspiring leader who dedicated his career to CIBC.

He says Hunkin’s philanthropic contributions across health care and education have made a positive impact on the lives of many Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

