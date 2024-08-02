Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

August 2, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall.

Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in a Toronto court last week, citing the 83-year-old’s advanced age and multiple health challenges, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years.

Both defence and Crown have asked the court to give Nygard credit for each of the more than 1,000 days he has spent in custody so far, but prosecutors say that credit should be calculated on a one-to-one basis, rather than 1.5.

Nygard was found guilty last November of four sex assault charges, but was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

The allegations against him dated from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Nygard also faces charges in two other provinces and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

