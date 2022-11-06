Former Ontario finance minister to run for federal Liberals in Toronto-area riding

November 6, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on November 5, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Former Ontario finance minister to run for federal Liberals in Toronto-area riding

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A former Ontario finance minister will be the federal Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection in the Toronto area that’s set to be called later this month. 

A statement from the party says Charles Sousa, who represented a provincial riding in Mississauga, Ont., for more than a decade and served as finance minister in the Liberal government of premier Kathleen Wynne, will run federally in the Mississauga-Lakeshore riding.

The byelection, which must be called by Nov. 26, will be the first since Pierre Poilievre became leader of the federal Conservatives and Official Opposition earlier this fall.

It’s being held to replace Liberal Sven Spengemann, who announced last May that he would step down to take a position with the United Nations.

A Liberal has represented Mississauga-Lakeshore since the 1990s, with the exception of the years between 2011 and 2015 when a Conservative held the seat.

Sousa is the last major candidate to be nominated after theConservatives announced their new candidate in Mississauga-Lakeshore would be Ron Chhinzer, a member of the Peel Regional Police Service. The NDP has nominated Julia Kole, whose profile on the party’s website says the lifelong Mississauga resident has worked as a constituency assistant to a member of provincial Parliament.

Another lifelong Mississauga resident, Mary Kidnew, is set to run for the Green Party.

“I’m proud to call Mississauga my home, and I care deeply about our community and the families that I represented for 11 years as their MPP,” Sousa said in a statement. “Now, I’m asking to be their next Member of Parliament to continue working together in support of new jobs and a strong economy, and to ensure there’s room for everyone to succeed, to learn, and to help each other.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Matthews scores twice to lead Leafs over Bruins; Samsonov leaves with knee injury
Ontario News

Matthews scores twice to lead Leafs over Bruins; Samsonov leaves with knee injury

TORONTO — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. And after a rocky opening to the NHL campaign in…

Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario News

Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign

Health-care, housing and highways were the major topics Ontario's main political party leaders sparred…