Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies after battle with ALS

OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has died following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — the disease commonly known as ALS.

He was 54.

Both the Senators and the NHL Coaches’ Association confirmed the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native’s death. The NHLCA said Jones died Friday.

Jones revealed in January 2023 he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the previous month.

The Senators said in a statement Jones became a vocal advocate for ALS research awareness after his diagnosis. He continued his work with the organization through the end of last season and into the 2023-24 campaign.

“For both our current players and for the members of our staff who had the privilege of working with Bob, his loss brings considerable sorrow,” Senators owner Michael Andlauer said in offering the organization’s condolences.

“Bob will be fondly remembered for having a true joy for life and for his determined commitment to routinely help better individual players and all hockey organizations for which he worked.”

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control. It’s often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the Hall of Fame baseball player who was diagnosed in 1939.

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow died last fall at age 42 after being diagnosed with the disease in January 2020.

Jones was hired by Ottawa in July 2019 as a member of former head coach D.J. Smith’s staff.

He joined the club following a long career at other levels, including an Ontario Hockey League tenure that spanned more than 20 seasons.

As an associate coach with the Windsor Spitfires, Jones helped the team win the OHL championship in both 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Jones is survived by his wife, Paige, and their children, Blake and Brianna.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.