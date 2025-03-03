Former P.E.I. premier Dennis King appointed ambassador to Ireland

March 3, 2025 at 16 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Former Prince Edward Island premier Dennis King has been appointed Canada’s new ambassador to Ireland.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced the appointment today.

King abruptly resigned as premier and Progressive Conservative leader last month, saying the decision was in the best interests of his family, the government and P.E.I. residents.

He also resigned his seat as an MLA and said he did not want to seek elected office again.

The 53-year-old had been premier for nearly six years and led the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says in a media statement that he’s confident King’s years of public service will make the strong partnership between the two countries even stronger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

