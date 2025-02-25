Former player Mackie appointed as CFLPA executive director

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The CFL Players’ Association appointed David Mackie as its new executive director Monday.

Mackie replaces Brian Ramsay, who left the organization in August to take on the same post with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. Former CFL player Peter Dyakowski had been serving as interim executive director.

Mackie, 30, retired earlier this month following six seasons as a fullback with the B.C. Lions. He had served as a player rep with B.C. and in 2024 was elected as the union’s third vice-president.

B.C. selected the six-foot-two, 252-pound native of Jackson’s Point, Ont., in the second round, No. 16 overall, in the 2018 CFL draft. Mackie played collegiately at Western, winning a Vanier Cup with the Mustangs in 2017.

Mackie appeared in 61 career regular-season CFL games, rushing 49 times for 206 yards with eight touchdowns.

He also recorded 25 catches for 203 yards, returned three kickoffs for 52 yards, and recorded 35 special-teams tackles.

“I am truly honored to take on the role of executive director for the CFLPA,” Mackie said in a statement. “As a very recently retired former player, I understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities that our members face.

“I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and their rights are protected as we work together to strengthen our association and our league.”

The union also announced the addition of Andre Gougen as in-house legal counsel and chief operating officer. Long-time CFLPA general counsel, Art Vertlieb, will be moving into a senior legal adviser role within the association.

—

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American linebacker Ayinde (Ace) Eley to a one-year contract.

Ayinde joins the Redblacks after being released by the B.C. Lions. The 26-year-old American was the Lions’ nominee for the CFL’s top rookie award after registering 60 tackles, six special-teams tackles and a forced fumble in 17 regular-season games.

He also appeared in B.C.’s 28-19 West Division semifinal loso to Saskatchewan, record two tackles and a forced fumble.

Before signing with B.C., Ayinde spent time with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.