Former Raptors star Carter to visit Toronto amid jersey retirement rumblings

September 25, 2024 at 16 h 40 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter will be in Toronto on Friday amid reports that the Raptors will announce the retirement of his jersey.

The Raptors announced Wednesday that Carter will return to the city where he began his NBA career as the team and the MLSE Foundation unveil renovations to the Vince Carter Court in Dixon Park.

The facility was first built in 2003 by Carter’s Embassy of Hope Foundation.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that the Raptors will soon retire Carter’s No. 15, making him the first player in team history to receive the honour.

Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri is also scheduled to appear at Friday’s event.

Carter, a seven-time all-star, played parts of seven seasons with the Raptors and was the league’s rookie of the year in the 1998-99 season. He averaged 23.4 points over 403 career regular-season games with the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

