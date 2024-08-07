Former spy agency director David Vigneault joins U.S. strategic intelligence firm

OTTAWA — The outgoing head of Canada’s spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft.

Strider Technologies says in a press release that David Vigneault is the new managing director of its global intelligence unit.

Vigneault said last month he was stepping down as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service after seven years in the job.

He said he was proud of the work he did to bring CSIS “out of the shadows” and raise awareness about its efforts to guard against foreign interference.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc named career intelligence official Vanessa Lloyd as the interim director of CSIS effective July 20.

Lloyd is expected to serve in the role for six months or until a new permanent director is appointed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.