Former student now facing attempted murder charge after alleged school threats: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old is facing upgraded and additional charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly making threats against a Collingwood high school and planning to harm students.

Police say they received a report last September about a potential threat toward Collingwood Collegiate Institute by a former student, but it was not imminent as it had been made in March.

The suspect from Clearview Township, Ont., was initially charged in September with uttering threats to cause death and multiple weapons offences.

Police say officers conducted a search of a device that revealed additional details, indicating the plan to harm students was “elaborate and well-researched.”

They say the former student now faces more than a dozen charges, including one count of attempted murder, one count of attempting to commit an assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a firearm.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie, Ont., court on Jan. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.