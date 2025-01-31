Former Toronto Argonauts head coach John Huard dies at the age of 80

TORONTO — John Huard, who guided the Acadia Axemen to two Vanier Cup titles and later served as head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, has died. He was 80.

The Argos confirmed Huard’s passing Thursday but the cause of death was not divulged.

“The Toronto Argonauts send its deepest condolences to the family and friends of John Huard,” the club said in a statement.

Huard, a native of Waterville, Maine., played linebacker at the University of Maine before being drafted in the fifth round of the 1967 NFL draft, No. 113 overall, by the Denver Broncos. He would also play for the New Orleans Saints as well as the Montreal Alouettes (1973) and Toronto (1973-75).

Huard was a two-time first team all-America (1965, 1966) selection during his collegiate career. Huard had 22 tackles in his first game for Maine in 1964 and played a key role in leading the school to the ’65 Tangerine Bowl.

Huard began his coaching career at Maine in 1974 as offensive line coach. He went on to serve as head coach at Acadia, leading the Axemen to Vanier Cup titles in ’79 and 1981.

Before the ’84 campaign, Huard was hired by the late J.I. Albrecht to coach the CFL expansion Atlantic Schooners, however the franchise never played a game.

Huard also served as special-teams co-ordinator of the USFL’s Chicago Blitz as well as Toronto’s head coach in 2000 but resigned after posting a 1-6-1 record.

Huard was elected to the U.S. college football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of John Huard,” said Maine head coach Jordan Stevens. “John lived an amazing life.

“He raised an amazing family and gave his all to the game of football. We are grateful for the positive impact John made to the University of Maine and our football program. We will forever honour the legacy of John Huard.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.