Former Toronto police officer charged with sexual offence dating back to 1980s: SIU

January 8, 2025 at 18 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says a former Toronto police officer has been charged with a sexual offence dating back to the early 1980s.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified last year of allegations against the former cop that were of “a sexual nature.”

It says the alleged incident occurred in Toronto between 1981 and 1982, and that the accused has since retired from the Toronto Police Service.

The SIU says Luigi DiLorenzo is charged with one count of gross indecency.

DiLorenzo is set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

The SIU says it will not be providing further details about the case while it’s before the courts.

