Former US captain Michael Bradley to retire from soccer at age 36

October 17, 2023 at 19 h 40 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Former US captain Michael Bradley to retire from soccer at age 36

TORONTO (AP) — Former U.S. captain Michael Bradley will retire from soccer at age 36 after Toronto’s season finale on Saturday.

A son of former U.S. coach Bob Bradley, the midfielder scored 17 goals in 151 international appearances from 2006-19. He has played for Toronto since 2014 and helped the team win the 2017 Major League Soccer title.

The team made the announcement Tuesday.

Bradley played for MLS’s MetroStars (2004-05), the Netherlands’ Heerenveen (2006-08), Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach (2008-11), England’s Aston Villa (2011) and Italy’s Chievo Verona (2011-12) and Roma (2012-14).

Bradley played for the U.S. at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and captained the team during the unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament.

Bob Bradley coached the U.S. 2007-11 and was Toronto’s coach from November 2021 until he was fired in June. Bob’s brother, Michael’s uncle, is former major league catcher Scott Bradley.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to undergo hamstring procedure in England
Ontario News

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to undergo hamstring procedure in England

Toronto FC's injured list continues to grow in size and severity. "The longest I've ever had, by far,"…

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley not expected to play again this weekend
Ontario News

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley not expected to play again this weekend

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, who has not played since a 0-0 tie at Nashville on April 8, looks…

Bob Bradley fired by Toronto, which promotes Terry Dunfield to interim coach
Ontario News

Bob Bradley fired by Toronto, which promotes Terry Dunfield to interim coach

TORONTO (AP) — Bob Bradley was fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto on Monday after…