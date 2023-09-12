Forty-five per cent of Proline players saw Lions opening NFL season with upset win

TORONTO — Almost half of Proline players saw the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday to kick off the ’23 NFL season.

Detroit opened with a 21-20 road win over Kansas City. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says while only 34 per cent of Proline customers had Detroit plus-3.5 points, 45 per cent had the Lions downing the defending Super Bowl champions and 31 per cent predicted the total under of 52.5 points.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys earned a 40-0 victory over the New York Giants. A whopping 73 per cent of bettors took the Cowboys to win while 56 per cent had them to cover the 3.5-point spread. But only 36 per cent took the total under of 45.5 points.

On Monday night, the New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime despite veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending torn Achilles early in the contest. Seventy-one per cent of customers had Buffalo -1.5 while 67 per cent took the total over of 46.5 points.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday. Seventy-one per cent of bettors had Toronto to win while 80 per cent took the Jays -1.5 runs. But only 29 per cent had the total under 7.5 runs.

Also on Sunday, Canada defeated the United States 127-118 in overtime to win the bronze medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup event. It was the Canadian team’s first-ever medal in the tournament.

Canada was a 5.5-point underdog but 52 per cent of bettors took the team to win while 70 per cent had the total over 190.5.

A Proline retail player successfully selected a 12-pick baseball parlay to turn a $24 bet into a $7,500 payout Sunday. A Proline digital customer won $1,800 on a $24 wager on a seven-pick NFL/baseball parlay while another retail bettor correctly predicted four soccer ties Saturday to win $3,886 from a $27 bet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.