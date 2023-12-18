Forward Woobens Pacius says goodbye to CPL champion Forge FC

HAMILTON — Forward Woobens Pacius, who tied Terran Campbell to lead Forge FC with 10 goals last season, is leaving the Canadian Premier League champion.

“After three seasons the time has come for to say goodbye to this great club. And what a time it has been,” Pacius wrote in a social media post.

Forge confirmed Pacius is out of contract. The six-foot-one native of Terrebonne, Que., joined Forge in August 2021 from the CF Montreal academy, scoring 32 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Hamilton-based club.

Pacius has been linked to MLS interest.

The 22-year-old Pacius, a nominee for the CPL’s Best Canadian Under-21 Player award in 2022, and Campbell tied for third in the league scoring race last season.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.